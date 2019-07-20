A look at the headlines right now:

Veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit dies at 81: She served as the chief minister of Delhi for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013. Priyanka Gandhi meets relatives of Sonbhadra firing victims, says her objective has been achieved: A TMC delegation also met the injured after being detained at Varanasi airport. No power on earth can stop resolution of Kashmir matter, says Rajnath Singh: He recalled how Hurriyat leaders did not open their doors for visiting members of the all-party delegation once led by him when he was the home minister. Michelle Obama criticises Trump’s comments against Democratic congresswomen: Meanwhile, the US president said criticism of the United States was unacceptable and that the four congresswomen ‘can’t get away with’ it. Six states get new governors, Anandiben Patel transferred to Uttar Pradesh: Lalji Tandon, who was the Bihar governor, will take over Patel’s position in Madhya Pradesh. Indian-American foster father of Sherin Mathews challenges his life sentence: Wesley Mathew’s attorney argued that he should be allowed a fresh trial because the evidence presented against him was prejudicial. Mob lynches elderly man for allegedly killing peacocks in Neemuch district: The police have arrested nine accused, and registered murder and rioting charges against them. NIA conducts searches at various locations in inquiry into terror module: The searches came a day after a Special NIA court gave the agency eight-day custody of 16 suspects. IMA Jewels scam accused Mansoor Khan sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till July 23: He reportedly revealed big names involved in the case during his questioning by the probe agency. Nine killed as car collides with truck on Pune-Solapur Highway: Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident took place because of overspeeding, said the police.