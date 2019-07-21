Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mange Ram Garg died in Delhi on Sunday morning, PTI reported. A former president of his party’s Delhi unit, Garg died around 7.30 am at a hospital due to age-related ailments. He was 83.

President Ram Nath Kovind and senior BJP leaders paid their condolences to Garg’s family. “Sad to learn of the passing of Shri Mange Ram Garg, a very senior politician and dedicated, grassroots leader in Delhi,” the president said on Twitter. “His service to the people, particularly in the national capital, will be cherished. My condolences to his family members and many well-wishers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Garg had a “deep connect with Delhi” which was evident in the manner he “selflessly served” the city. “He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi,” Modi said. “Leaders like Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji are assets for any party. They work selflessly at the grassroots and touch the lives of several people through various community service initiatives. The good work Garg Ji did would continue to be remembered for years.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid condolences to Garg’s family. BJP’s Delhi president Manoj Tiwari paid tributes to Garg at the BJP’s Delhi office.

