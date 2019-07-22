The big news: Karnataka government to face trust vote in Assembly today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Chandrayaan-2 will be launched at 2.43 pm, and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik asked militants to kill corrupt people.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two Karnataka MLAs move SC, urge it to direct Speaker to complete floor test before 5 pm on Monday: BSP MLA N Mahesh said Mayawati had asked him to abstain from participating in the trust vote.
- Chandrayaan-2 to launch at 2.43 pm, all eyes on ISRO’s second attempt at sending rover to Moon: The launch was called off on July 15 because of a technical problem.
- ‘Kill those who looted Kashmir, not innocents,’ says J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik: Malik, who made the comments at a tourism festival in Kargil on Sunday, added that guns would never solve any crisis.
- UP CM Adityanath blames Congress for Sonbhadra firing incident, calls it ‘a very big political conspiracy’: The chief minister said the murders of 10 Adivasi farmers had exposed the Opposition’s ‘anti-Dalit, anti-tribal face’.
- One killed in Colaba building fire in Mumbai, 14 people rescued: The blaze broke out on the third floor of the Churchill Chamber building behind Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
- NIA drops terror charges against four arrested for allegedly planning attacks in NCR, says report: The investigating agency on Sunday charged 10 others accused of plotting terror attacks in the National Capital Region.
- Hindu priest attacked near temple in New York, suspect arrested: Interfaith leaders urge police to investigate it as a hate crime
- ‘Central banker’s job has become much more political,’ Raghuram Rajan tells BBC: The former RBI governor said that a central bank governor should be somebody who understands the political structure within a country.
- Academics and writers condemn FIRs against Assam’s Miya poets and their online harassment: In a statement, they said the poets and activists booked by the police on July 10 were being subjected to a ‘barrage of online trolling and intimidation’.
- Indian stand-up comedian dies on stage while performing, audience thinks it is part of act: Manjunath Naidu collapsed after complaining of high level of anxiety. As he suffered cardiac arrest, the audience laughed, thinking it was part of the show.