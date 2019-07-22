A look at the headlines right now:

Two Karnataka MLAs move SC, urge it to direct Speaker to complete floor test before 5 pm on Monday: BSP MLA N Mahesh said Mayawati had asked him to abstain from participating in the trust vote. Chandrayaan-2 to launch at 2.43 pm, all eyes on ISRO’s second attempt at sending rover to Moon: The launch was called off on July 15 because of a technical problem. ‘Kill those who looted Kashmir, not innocents,’ says J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik: Malik, who made the comments at a tourism festival in Kargil on Sunday, added that guns would never solve any crisis. UP CM Adityanath blames Congress for Sonbhadra firing incident, calls it ‘a very big political conspiracy’: The chief minister said the murders of 10 Adivasi farmers had exposed the Opposition’s ‘anti-Dalit, anti-tribal face’. One killed in Colaba building fire in Mumbai, 14 people rescued: The blaze broke out on the third floor of the Churchill Chamber building behind Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. NIA drops terror charges against four arrested for allegedly planning attacks in NCR, says report: The investigating agency on Sunday charged 10 others accused of plotting terror attacks in the National Capital Region. Hindu priest attacked near temple in New York, suspect arrested: Interfaith leaders urge police to investigate it as a hate crime ‘Central banker’s job has become much more political,’ Raghuram Rajan tells BBC: The former RBI governor said that a central bank governor should be somebody who understands the political structure within a country. Academics and writers condemn FIRs against Assam’s Miya poets and their online harassment: In a statement, they said the poets and activists booked by the police on July 10 were being subjected to a ‘barrage of online trolling and intimidation’. Indian stand-up comedian dies on stage while performing, audience thinks it is part of act: Manjunath Naidu collapsed after complaining of high level of anxiety. As he suffered cardiac arrest, the audience laughed, thinking it was part of the show.