A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders lash out at BJP after Karnataka trust vote: HD Kumaraswamy resigned as the CM after Congress-JD(S) coalition lost the majority by six votes, and Mayawati expelled the lone BSP MLA who did not vote for coalition.
  2. Supreme Court extends NRC deadline by a month to August 31: The court, however, declined the Centre and Assam government’s pleas seeking time to conduct a ‘sample re-verification process’.
  3. IMF revises India’s growth forecast for 2019-’20 down from 7.3% to 7%: In its World Economic Outlook, the fund also revised its growth projection for China and the world downward, to 6.2% and 3.2%.
  4. Andhra Pradesh government reserves 75% jobs in private industrial units for residents: The new rules will apply to joint ventures as well as projects under public-private partnerships.
  5. President Trump does not make things up,’ says adviser after being asked if Kashmir claim is false: Donald Trump’s Chief Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow chastised the reporter, saying it was a ‘very rude question’.
  6. Lok Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, Opposition says it will affect states’ rights: DMK leader Kanimozhi criticised the provision in the bill which does away with the need for education for a driver.
  7. India is facing a ‘silent fiscal crisis’ due to shortfall in tax revenues, says adviser to PM Modi: Rathin Roy, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, urged the Centre to issue a white paper on medium-term fiscal framework.
  8. Karnataka High Court allows rape survivor to abort her 21-week-old foetus: The court also allowed the complainant’s plea to direct the District Legal Services Authority to disburse compensation.
  9. Last date to file I-T returns extended from July 31 to August 31: The Central Board of Direct Taxes said that some taxpayers were facing difficulties in filing their returns due to various reasons.
  10. Boris Johnson to be new prime minister of United Kingdom: Johnson said he hoped to repay his party’s confidence and will work ‘flat out’ with his team.