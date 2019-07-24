India was on Wednesday ranked 52nd on the Global Innovation Index for 2019, released in New Delhi. In 2018, India had secured the 57th rank.

The index was launched in the presence of WIPO Director General Francis Gurry. The WIPO describes the index as “a global benchmark that helps policy makers better understand how to stimulate and measure innovative activity”. As many as 129 countries were surveyed for the index based on 80 indicators.

“India’s high-level focus on using innovation to foster economic development makes the country an ideal location for the GII 2019 launch,” Gurry said.

“The 2019 launch of the Global Innovation Index in India is a significant event and a recognition of the Government of India’s commitment to innovation in recent years,” Minister of Commerce, Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal said. “The GII is a useful tool for governments to map out their strategies to foster innovation. The Government of India compliments the World Intellectual Property Organization for its efforts in this direction.”

“I can assure that we won’t rest until India achieves its first target of coming in the top 25 ranks of Global Innovation Index, and the next target of making it to the top 10,” Goyal added in a tweet.

Switzerland has retained the first position in the Global Innovation Index for 2019. Other countries in the top 10 are Sweden, the United States, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, Singapore, Germany and Israel. Hong Kong is the best performer in Asia, ranked 13, followed by China at No 14 and Japan at No 15.

India is the best-ranked country in Central and Southern Asia. Iran is ranked 61st and Kazakhstan 79th.