The government has extended the ongoing Parliament session until August 7. The decision was announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi soon after the Lok Sabha passed the triple talaq bill on Thursday evening.

The current session had started on June 17 and was scheduled to end on July 26. The government had presented the first Union Budget of its new term on July 5.

Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said the Opposition had always demanded that Parliament should meet for more number of days, PTI reported. “Now we are doing it,” he had said.

During Thursday’s sitting, the Lok Sabha discussed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, while the Rajya Sabha discussed the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill. Both bills were passed amid a walkout by Opposition MPs.