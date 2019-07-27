The big news: Yediyurappa takes oath as Karnataka CM, trust vote on Monday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Many flights have been delayed in Mumbai after heavy rain, and the Lok Sabha speaker asked Azam Khan to apologise for his sexist remarks.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BS Yediyurappa takes oath as Karnataka chief minister for the fourth time: His BJP government will need to prove its majority in the Assembly by July 31.
- Heavy rains in Mumbai cause water logging in several areas, flights delayed: The IMD said there would be heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours.
- Speaker asks Azam Khan to apologise for sexist remarks after several MPs call for strict action: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met floor leaders of all political parties and decided that Khan should either apologise or face action.
- BJP MLA asks Congress’ Irfan Ansari to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside Jharkhand Assembly: CP Singh of the saffron party told Ansari that his ancestors were also ‘Jai Shri Ram people’.
- Kargil war hero who was working as a traffic constable gets double promotion: Satpal Singh had killed a Pakistani captain and three others on the strategically important Tiger Hill, and was awarded the Vir Chakra.
- Supreme Court to hear The Wire’s plea against defamation case by Jay Shah on August 27: Jay Shah had filed two cases – one criminal defamation case and the other a civil lawsuit of Rs 100 crore – against the website.
- Chandrayaan-2 completes second orbit-raising manoeuvre, next one expected on July 29: The spacecraft will raise its orbit three more times, once in July and twice in August.
- Kerala requests Centre to be exempted from paying flood relief bill of Rs 113 crore to IAF: According to a UN report, the state needs Rs 31,000 crore to rebuild its infrastructure, Chief Minister P Vijayan told Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
- Tigress beaten to death by villagers with sticks near Pilibhit reserve: An FIR was filed by local forest officials against 31 named and 12 unknown people.
- After Imran Khan’s visit, US says it is now time for Pakistan to build on promise to fight terrorism: Khan reportedly promised to facilitate peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government.