The big news: 14 Karnataka MLAs disqualified a day ahead of trust vote, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said development was more powerful than bullets and bombs, and Sharad Pawar accused the BJP of poaching Opposition leaders.
- In Karnataka, 14 rebel MLAs disqualified by Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar:HD Kumaraswamy dismissed reports of JD(S) legislators backing the BJP.
- Those trying to spread hate in Kashmir will never succeed, PM Modi says in ‘Mann ki baat’ programme: In his 25-minute address, the prime minister praised the scientists at ISRO and said Chandrayaan-2 was ‘special in many ways’.
- BJP is misusing its powers to poach Opposition leaders, alleges NCP chief Sharad Pawar: The veteran politician said he was not worried as he had seen such defections in the 1980s too.
- Donald Trump calls African-American Congressman a ‘brutal bully’, alleges his district is ‘rodent infested’: The president said Elijah Cummings was criticising the conditions in migrant detention centres at the southwestern border instead of focussing on his district.
- Met department warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai today, issues red alert: The India Meteorological Department said rainfall intensity was likely to increase in the North Konkan region.
- Amarnath Yatra halted after Srinagar-Jammu highway is closed because of mudslides: Helicopter services from Baltal and Pahalgam base camps were suspended due to poor visibility.
- Rahul Gandhi alleges Centre diluted law to help corrupt people steal: The former Congress president said it was ‘strange that the normally vociferous anti-corruption crowd has suddenly disappeared’.
- Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy dies at 77: He held several important portfolios in the IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh governments.
- Panel ignored advice of finance ministry and NITI Aayog on airport privatisation, says report: A recommendation that the same bidder not be awarded more than two projects was not followed, helping Adani Enterprises win the contracts for six airports.
- UP police officer massages Kanwar pilgrim’s feet, says he did it to send out a good message: Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said it was up to people to interpret his actions.