The Uttar Pradesh Policce on Monday booked Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others on murder charges in connection with the car crash the Unnao rape complainant got into in Rae Bareli district on Sunday afternoon, Hindustan Times reported. Sengar is lodged in Sitapur district jail at present.

The 19-year-old complainant, who had accused the legislator of rape last year, and her lawyer are undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. They are in a serious condition, while two of the complainant’s aunts died. The woman’s family alleged that Sengar and his associates planned the crash.

“FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 302 [murder], 307 [attempt to murder], 506 [criminal intimidation], 120b [criminal conspiracy] against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15 to 20 others,” an unidentified police officer told The Indian Express. The FIR was registered at the Guru Baksh Ganj police station of Rae Bareli after a complaint by the woman’s uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli district jail, reported News18.

Several members of the Opposition have criticised the ruling BJP government after the incident with the Congress demanding that the Supreme Court take note of the accident and intervenes in the rape case. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” scheme, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati alleged a conspiracy behind the crash.