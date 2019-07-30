The big news: Triple talaq bill approved by Rajya Sabha, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha went missing in Mangaluru, and the BJP government in Karnataka cancelled Tipu Jayanti celebrations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajya Sabha passes triple talaq bill after JD(U) and AIADMK walk out of House: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Parliament had corrected a historical wrong done to Muslim women.
- VG Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day, goes missing in Mangaluru: Police teams are searching the Netravati River as Siddhartha’s driver told them that they had stopped the car on a bridge over the river when he was last seen. The shares of the company that runs the chain fell 20% of stock exchanges.
- Tipu Jayanti celebrations cancelled by Karnataka government, Congress criticises BJP’s ‘anti-minority ideology’: BS Yediyurappa said the decision was taken after some MLAs submitted a petition.
- Uttar Pradesh Police form SIT to investigate car crash involving Unnao rape complainant: The complainant’s uncle was given one-day parole to attend his wife’s cremation.
- Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik urges people not to pay heed to rumours, says ‘everything is normal’ in the state: He was responding to queries on a series of orders being circulated on social media about the possibility of a prolonged law and order problem in the state.
- Congress leader Sanjay Sinh quits Rajya Sabha and party, will join BJP on Wednesday: He is the seventh MP in the Upper House to switch to the saffron party in the last one-and-a-half months.
- Court issues arrest warrant against West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy in cash recovery case: The court also directed the officer in charge of Burrabazar police station to arrest Roy by August 29.
- Truecaller apologises for ‘bug’ that signed up Indian users for its payments service without consent: The Swedish company said it would issue an update to the caller identification application to fix the problem.
- Four Opposition MLAs resign from Maharashtra Assembly, likely to join BJP on Wednesday: NCP legislators Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Vaibhav Pichad and Sandip Naik, and Congress’s Kalidas Kolambkar handed over their resignation letters to the Speaker.
- OPDs will be closed on Wednesday as medical body to protest against National Medical Commission Bill: Outpatient departments at government hospitals across the country will remain shut and non-essential services will also be withdrawn for 24 hours.