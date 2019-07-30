The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate a car crash in Rae Bareli district in which the complainant in the Unnao rape case and her lawyer were seriously injured and two of her aunts were killed, reported PTI. The complainant’s family has alleged that Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA accused of rape, was behind the incident.

“We have constituted a SIT headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Rae Bareli Shahi Shekhar to probe into the mishap in Raebareli on Sunday,” Inspector-General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar told reporters. The team, which will also have circle officers Gopinath Soni, Lakshmikant Gautam and RP Shahi as members, will investigate the incident till the Central Bureau of Investigation takes over the inquiry.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night recommended a CBI inquiry into the car crash after the complainant’s uncle made a request. According to Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar, an official request has been sent to the Centre.

On Monday, the state police booked Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others on murder charges in connection with the car crash. Sengar is lodged in Sitapur district jail at present. According to the first information report, the personnel in charge of the complainant’s security had informed him of her movements.

Earlier in the day, Director General of Police OP Singh had said preliminary inquiries suggested it was an accident caused by a speeding truck and there was no negligence in the security provided to the complainant. “Due to lack of space in her vehicle, she requested the security personnel deputed for security not to accompany her to Rae Bareli yesterday,” he had said. Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma also confirmed that the security officer who usually accompanies the family was not with them on Sunday.