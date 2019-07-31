The Pakistan Army on Tuesday said that one person was killed and nine others injured in “unprovoked firing” by Indian troops along the Line of Control. However, some reports said two people died and 19 were injured in the firing.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars and artillery guns along LOC [Line of Control] deliberately targeting civil population in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot sectors,” the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, said in a statement.

The statement said a 26-year-old man was killed and nine other, including children, were injured. All those injured were taken to hospitals. “Pakistan army troops responded effectively targeting posts undertaking fire,” it said.

The Pakistan Army claimed three Indian soldiers had died and many were injured in the firing.

Indian defence officials on Tuesday, however, said one Army jawan was killed after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. Tuesday was the third straight day Pakistani troops allegedly resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control. Forward areas and villages along the LoC in North Kashmir’s Tanghar area were also shelled.