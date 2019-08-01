The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete its inquiry into the the Unnao rape complainant’s car crash within a week, Live Law reported.

The court will also consider asking for the woman to be airlifted to Delhi for treatment, and will pass an order when it reassembles at 2 pm. It may also pass an order on transferring all cases related to the rape outside Unnao.

Earlier in the day, the top court sought the presence of an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation within an hour to apprise it of the status of the ongoing inquiry into the rape and related cases. The court rejected Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s argument that it was too short a notice to get officers to Delhi for the purpose. At noon, CBI Joint Director Sampat Meena appeared before the court.

Mehta informed the court that four cases were being investigated by the CBI in connection with the complainant. The first case was the rape itself, for which a chargesheet had been filed and the accused, MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was in prison. The second case was filed under the Arms Act against the woman’s father, which was found to be fake, Mehta said. The third case was filed after the complainant’s father died in police custody, on the basis of a complaint by the woman’s mother. The fourth case was filed after the complainant’s car “accident” on Sunday.

The court asked Mehta to look into the possibility of airlifting the injured woman and her lawyer to Delhi for treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. They are presently in a Lucknow hospital on ventilator support.

When Mehta said the CBI needed a month to investigate the car crash, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it must be done within seven days, ANI reported.

Complainant’s letter to the chief justice

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s secretary general told Gogoi that the letter written by the complainant to the chief justice two weeks before her accident was one among thousands of letters, and the delay in placing it before him was because it was being processed according to guidelines, Live Law reported.

News reports on Tuesday said that the complainant had written a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on July 12 saying that some of the aides of the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had threatened her family. The letter was sent two weeks before the woman was in a car crash that killed two of her aunts and injured her and her lawyer critically.

In her letter, the woman had also sought directions for registration of a case against those who had intimidated her family, The Indian Express reported. The complainant had reportedly sent the letter to the Allahabad High Court and authorities of the Uttar Pradesh government as well.

On Wednesday, Gogoi had expressed displeasure over not being shown the letter, and sought a report from the Supreme Court’s secretary general on why the letter was not placed before him. “Unfortunately, the letter is yet to see the light of the day and yet the newspapers flashed it as if I have read the letter,” he had said.

The court had also asked authorities in Uttar Pradesh to file a status report by Thursday on the car crash.

Rape case and car crash

On Sunday, the 19-year-old complainant was critically injured when her car was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district. She and her lawyer are in serious condition, while two of her aunts died in the collision. The injured are undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

The teenager’s family has blamed aides of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for the crash crash. Sengar has been in prison since April 2018 for allegedly raping her.

However, Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhawa Prasad Verma told The Indian Express that the woman and her family had complaints earlier too, but police station records showed that inquiries held into the complaints found the allegations to be untrue. The family has made 25 complaints since July 2018 about threats from the MLA, his family and his associates, Verma said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been looking into the rape case, has now taken over the inquiry into the car crash as well. The agency booked Sengar and 10 others on murder charges in connection with the accident, PTI reported.

The MLA was arrested on April 13, 2018, after the girl accused him of raping her in June 2017, when she visited his home to ask for a job. The complainant accused the police of not taking any action when she approached them after the alleged incident.