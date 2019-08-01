Former Delhi Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sahib Singh Verma helped construct the Madina mosque in West Delhi’s Mangolpuri area in 1976, a report by a “fact finding committee” constituted by the Delhi Minorities Commission claimed on Thursday. The commission released the report in response to a letter written by BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who is also Sahib Singh Verma’s son.

On June 18, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking “immediate action” on the alleged mushrooming of mosques on government land and roads in several parts of the national Capital, including his constituency. He supported his claims by giving Baijlal a list of 54 mosques and graveyards in his constituency.

The Delhi Minorities Commission constituted a committee on June 24 that submitted a report on July 30 titled ‘The Legal Status of Religious Spaces in and around West Delhi: A Fact Finding Report’. The committee of five members visited all 54 religious structures in West Delhi and found neither of them to be illegal, the report claimed.

“MPs need to speak responsibly”, said Dr Zafarul Islam Khan, chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission at a press conference on Thursday. “We observed that this was being used on a communal line. This is not right. We just want the truth to come out. Illegal religious structures should go, be it mosques or temples.”

The report also claimed that eight structures out of the 54 listed in Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma’s letter were not found. “Either the addresses were incorrect or vacant plots were found,” it stated. It also found that a mosque built in 1617 that came under the Delhi Waqf Board was named as an encroachment on government land in Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma’s letter.

In its report, the committee recommended initiating legal proceedings against the West Delhi MP. “There is sufficient grounds to initiate legal proceedings against Member of Parliament, Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and those others making false claims, spreading rumours, to target a particular community, and creating communal disharmony in Delhi,” the report stated.