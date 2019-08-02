The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the imprisoned uncle of the Unnao rape complainant be transferred from the Rae Bareli jail to Delhi’s Tihar jail immediately due to safety concerns, Live Law reported. The man is in jail for allegedly beating the brother of four-time legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Sengar is accused of raping the complainant in 2017. Soon after the teenager first complained about the rape in April 2018, her father was jailed under an Arms Act case and died in police custody. The Arms Act case was later found to be fake.

The top court said it would give an order on Monday on airlifting the injured woman to Delhi for treatment. The woman’s car had collided with a truck in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, and she is in a hospital in Lucknow. Her lawyer was also injured, while two of her aunts were killed. The family has claimed that the car crash was planned by Sengar and his aides.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the family wanted the woman to remain in the Lucknow hospital until she is in a stable condition, ANI reported. On Thursday, the court had asked the counsel representing the complainant to take her family’s opinion on shifting her to a hospital in Delhi.

The Supreme Court also asked the electronic and print media to refrain from revealing the identity of the complainant in any manner directly or indirectly. Amicus curiae V Giri had told the court that some TV channels were showing old visuals of the woman.

On Thursday, the court had transferred five cases related to the Unnao rape complainant to a court in Delhi, which will have to hear cases on a daily basis and complete proceedings within 45 days. The court also ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete its inquiry into the car crash within a fortnight.