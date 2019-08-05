J&K: Former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest, communication channels severed
The Union Cabinet is currently meeting at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Kashmir situation.
The Union Cabinet is set to meet in New Delhi on Monday morning amid a security clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were put on house arrest while Congress leader Usman Majid and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami said they were being detained.
The mainstream political parties in the state met before curfew was imposed in Srinagar and a few other parts of the state as speculation strengthened that the Centre was planning to either abolish or modify Article 35A and Article 370, or trifurcate the state. The situation in the border, meanwhile, remained tense on Sunday as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by suspected militants allegedly backed by Pakistan Army.
9.47 am: People’s Democratic Party Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway gives a Zero Hour notice in the House over Kashmir crisis, News 18 reports. But the Upper House will first take up “urgent legislative business”, according to ANI.
9.40 am: Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram says the house arrest of mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders “is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects”.
“I had warned of a misadventure in J&K. It seems the government is determined to embark upon one,” Chidamabaram says while condemning the arrests. “Before the day is over we will know if there will be a major crisis in J&K. Keeping my fingers crossed.”
9.35 am: The Cabinet Committee on Security, which addresses concerns related to national security and foreign affairs, meets ahead of the Union Cabinet meeting, reports News18. The committee includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
9.29 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval ahead of the Cabinet meeting, News18 reports. The Cabinet is set to meet at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9.30 am to reportedly discuss the Kashmir situation.
9.26 am: Several Congress MPs give an adjournment notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Kashmir situation, reports ANI.
9.24 am: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the Cabinet meeting. Shah is now on his way to the Cabinet meeting, NDTV reports. The Cabinet is set to meet at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9.30 am to discuss the Kashmir situation.
9.23 am: Responding to Kher’s tweet on genocide, senior journalist Mrinal Pande says: “Let me jog your own memory a bit. The BJP, notwithstanding the Pandit exodus then, had continued to support the then government. The governor Jagmohan too had encouraged Pandits to flee, while old media hands like me had then said that was wrong, and once we say this too is wrong.”
Several other users on Twitter also called out Kher for his tweets.
9.21 am: Other journalists such as Swati Chaturvedi also criticise Kher. She asks Kher if he wants a genocide in Kashmir, to which the actor says genocide had happened in 1990, referring to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.
9.18 am: Actor Anupam Kher is being criticised for tweeting that the “Kashmir solution has begun”.
Writer and senior journalist Mrinal Pande says: “Shame on you! An undeclared war against your own people remains both politically and ethically unjustifiable in any civilized democracy.”
9.05 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the Kashmir crisis, reports The Hindu. He has sought a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
9.01 am: Schools in the Ladakh region will remain open normally, ANI reports. Curfew has not been extended to the region.
8.58 am: Security tightened in Srinagar.
8.56 am: According to the Jammu and Kashmir government’s order placing curbs in the state, “there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed”. Public meetings have also been banned, The Indian Express reports.
7.48 am: Top state government officials have been reviewing options to modify Article 35A, which confers special rights to the permanent residents of the state, The Indian Express reports. Some of the options are creating categories of land and allowing outsiders to purchase land in certain cases, and placing restrictions on the quantum of land based on the usage.
7.42 am: Hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani has warned New Delhi that any change in the state’s special status will be resisted, reports the Hindustan Times. He has asked people to be ready for a “long and tough” struggle.
7.40 am: Classes at schools and colleges in several parts of the state have been suspended, and restrictions have been imposed in several districts, reports PTI. The district authorities imposed night curfew in Kishtwar and Rajouri districts and Banihal area of Ramban district. Restrictions were also imposed in a number of districts of Jammu division.
7.37 am: The Union Cabinet will meet at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi at 9.30 am to discuss the Kashmir situation, reports NDTV.
7.35 am: Not just mobile internet, broadband has also been suspended. Landlines and local mobile numbers have been blocked.
7.30 am: Here is a recap of what happened in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday:
- Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest late at night, and Section 144 was imposed in Srinagar. Cellular and internet services were partially suspended in the state.
- Mainstream political parties met in Srinagar before curfew was imposed, and announced they would be united to protect the special status of Kashmir. This came amid reports that the Centre was planning to do abolish or modify Article 35A and Article 370 of Consitution or order trifurcation of the state.
- Jammu and Kashmir cricket team’s coach and mentor Irfan Pathan was asked to leave the state along with 100 other cricketers.
- The Indian Army offered the Pakistani Army to take back the bodies of its personnel who were killed during an alleged infiltration attempt across the Line of Control. Tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were asked to leave the state on Friday because of terror threat posed by militants allegedly backed by Pakistani soldiers.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other top government officials. The hour-long meeting was believed to have been about the situation in the Valley but no official details of the meeting have been disclosed.
- Here is Scroll.in’s article attempting to make sense of what is happening in the state. The Kashmir mystery: Five questions that the Centre should answer after a week of panic