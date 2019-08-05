At least seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, Pune and Palghar districts on Sunday as heavy rains forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to declare that all schools and colleges in the city would remain closed on Monday, The Indian Express reported. “Some government offices providing emergency and essential services will remain open,” said the civic body. “Private office staff may move out only if essential.”

Among those killed were a 52-year-old woman and her 26-year-old son in Mumbai’s Santacruz area who were electrocuted when they touched the door of their water-logged home. A 10-year-old boy was killed and his younger sister was injured after a wall of their home collapsed in Pune district’s Lonavala area, said the police.

The Mumbai civic body’s announcement to close schools and colleges in Mumbai came hours after the Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram ordered schools and colleges in the region to remain shut on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, said intermittent to heavy rainfall was expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday while the rain was expected to continue till the day after. The Met department’s Deputy Director KS Hosalikar had said on Sunday that the city had received 100 mm rain in 24 hours while the suburbs Thane and Navi Mumbai had recorded rainfall of over 250 mm, Hindustan Times reported. According to weather experts, the heavy downpour is the result of an Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation in the Arabian Sea and Bay Low.

All private and public schools and colleges will remain shut tomorrow . Some government offices providing emergency & essential services will remain open. Private office staff may move out only if essential #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2019

Mumbai rainfall today in 9 hours pic.twitter.com/MbAbbMNCaW — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 4, 2019

A flood-like situation has also developed in Nashik district because of the water released from Gangapur dam into the Godavari river, The Indian Express reported. More than 20,000 cusecs of water was released from the dam on Sunday morning, causing several temples on the bank of the river to submerge.

The state government has sought at least six more teams of National Disaster Response Force for rescue and relief operations in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, said the chief minister’s office, adding that it was also in touch with the Army, the Navy and other agencies. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was in Gondia on Sunday as part of his ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra’, reportedly spoke to Public Works Department Minister Eknath Shinde and asked Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to supervise relief operations.