Sister Lucy Kalappura, who was part of the protests against rape-accused bishop Franco Mulakkal last year, was on Monday expelled from her congregation for having a “lifestyle in violation of the proper law”, PTI reported.

The Franciscan Clarist Congregation expelled the nun for not being able to provide a “satisfactory explanation” for buying a car, taking a loan for it, getting a driver’s licence and publishing poems, her dismissal letter stated. The congregation comes under the Roman Catholic Church.

The letter, issued by Superior General of the congregation Ann Joseph, said that the nun was given canonical warnings but she did not show the “needed remorse”. The decision to dismiss her, described as unanimous, was taken at a general council meeting of the congregation on May 11.

The Congregation for the Oriental Churches in the Vatican approved the dismissal. Kalappura was given 10 days to approach the Vatican congregation to seek recourse. “In case you accept this decree of dismissal without any recourse, as per canon law and as per the decree of confirmation, you will be freed from the obligations of the vows of chastity, poverty and obedience that you have taken in the Franciscan Clarist Congregation and you will have no more rights and duties in the Franciscan Clarist Congregation and hence, you are to leave the present community within 10 days from the reception of this communication, after having handed over your religious habit to the superior of your local community,” the approval letter said, according to The News Minute.

Meanwhile, Kalappura denied that there had been any fault on her part. “I will not move out from the convent and I will fight against this [dismissal] legally,” she was quoted as saying. The nun had attended the protests against Mulakkal in September 2018.

Kalappura has received multiple warnings in the past from the congregation against her lifestyle choices and for going against the Church’s stand on the Mulakkal case. One of the earlier notices had said that Kalappura had participated in TV programmes, published books and authored articles even though permission from superiors is required for such activities. The nun had appeared before the Mother General of the congregation in Ernakulam district’s Aluva to explain her stand on March 12.

Rape case against Franco Mulakkal

In June 2018, the Kerala Police filed charges against Bishop Franco Mulakkal after a nun of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation accused him of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 at a convent in Kottayam. The police arrested Mulakkal in September 2018 after three days of questioning. In October, the Kerala High Court granted him conditional bail, and he was released. He returned to Jalandhar after this. Mulakkal has denied the charges.