Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic relations, suspend trade with India after New Delhi revokes special status of Jammu and Kashmir: Islamabad also decided to raise the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Security Council, as threatened by Prime Minister Imran Khan. US denies Indian government informed it before revoking special status to Jammu and Kashmir: Media reports had claimed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had informed Mike Pompeo about the decision when they met in Bangkok last week.

Twelve incidents of mob lynching reported in Bihar in last 15 days, say Patna Police: The police have now organised a special drive across the state to spread awareness among people to not believe in rumours. Delhi court orders media not to report testimonies of witnesses in Unnao rape and car crash case: Meanwhile, the rape complainant and her lawyer are still in critical condition at AIIMS. Ending J&K’s special status will ‘exacerbate human rights situation’, says UN agency: A spokesperson said recent developments take ‘what was already a bit of pattern to a whole new level’. RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4%, real GDP growth projection revised downwards: The central bank said retail inflation would remain within targeted band in the next 12 months.

Goa Congress to seek disqualification of 10 MLAs who defected to BJP: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said a petition will be filed before the Assembly Speaker on Thursday.

17-year-old boy dies in Srinagar after jumping into river to escape from CRPF jawans, says report: The teenager’s family said he was among a group of boys who were cornered by CRPF personnel on a footbridge. Sixteen killed in Maharashtra in flood and rain-related incidents over the last week, say officials: Over 1.32 lakh people have been shifted to safer places in the Pune region. Devotees’ faith is evidence of Ayodhya site being Ram’s birthplace, deity’s lawyer tells SC: Senior lawyer K Prasaran said the site itself had become a personification of the deity and an object of worship for Hindus.