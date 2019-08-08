The big news: Pakistan expels Indian envoy, won’t send its own to New Delhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: US denied reports that India kept it in the loop before decisions on J&K, and Bihar Police reported 12 incidents of mob lynching in 15 days.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic relations, suspend trade with India after New Delhi revokes special status of Jammu and Kashmir: Islamabad also decided to raise the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Security Council, as threatened by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
- US denies Indian government informed it before revoking special status to Jammu and Kashmir: Media reports had claimed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had informed Mike Pompeo about the decision when they met in Bangkok last week.
- Twelve incidents of mob lynching reported in Bihar in last 15 days, say Patna Police: The police have now organised a special drive across the state to spread awareness among people to not believe in rumours.
- Delhi court orders media not to report testimonies of witnesses in Unnao rape and car crash case: Meanwhile, the rape complainant and her lawyer are still in critical condition at AIIMS.
- Ending J&K’s special status will ‘exacerbate human rights situation’, says UN agency: A spokesperson said recent developments take ‘what was already a bit of pattern to a whole new level’.
- RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4%, real GDP growth projection revised downwards: The central bank said retail inflation would remain within targeted band in the next 12 months.
- Goa Congress to seek disqualification of 10 MLAs who defected to BJP: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said a petition will be filed before the Assembly Speaker on Thursday.
- 17-year-old boy dies in Srinagar after jumping into river to escape from CRPF jawans, says report: The teenager’s family said he was among a group of boys who were cornered by CRPF personnel on a footbridge.
- Sixteen killed in Maharashtra in flood and rain-related incidents over the last week, say officials: Over 1.32 lakh people have been shifted to safer places in the Pune region.
- Devotees’ faith is evidence of Ayodhya site being Ram’s birthplace, deity’s lawyer tells SC: Senior lawyer K Prasaran said the site itself had become a personification of the deity and an object of worship for Hindus.