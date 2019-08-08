At least nine were killed and four missing after a boat, rescuing people in Maharashtra’s flooded Sangli district, overturned on Thursday, a district official told PTI. The boat, which capsized near Brahmanal village in Palus tehsil, was transporting 32 people to a safer location, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

“Nine bodies have been recovered so far,” Mhaisekar said. “Around 14 to 15 people, who fell from the boat after it overturned, swam to safety.” Brahmanal village is situated on the banks of the Krishna river, which has been in spate due to torrential rain in the region.

Police and disaster management personnel were trying to locate those missing. Residents were using the boat to rescue locals affected due to the floods after heavy rain lashed the district this week.

The flood situation in western Maharashtra worsened on Wednesday, with the toll in rain-related incidents climbing to 16 in the five districts of Pune region. Heavy rains and flooding forced authorities to evacuate more than 1.5 lakh people from the districts of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara. The National Disaster Response Force, the Army, the Navy and the Coast Guard also joined rescue efforts.