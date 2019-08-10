The big news: Heavy rain, floods claim 100 lives across four states, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: National Conference moved the SC against Centre’s Kashmir decisions, and the Congress is expected to choose its president today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 100 killed due to rain, floods in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu: The Army said that it had rescued about 6,000 people and evacuated about 15,000 people from flood-hit areas of the four states till Friday.
- National Conference moves Supreme Court against President’s order on Article 370: The party also sought direction from the Supreme Court to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 as unconstitutional.
- Congress Working Committee expected to choose next party chief today: Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post in July, months after the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.
- Russia says scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is within India’s constitutional framework: Meanwhile, China said it was “seriously concerned” about the Indian government’s recent decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, and urged India and Pakistan to resolve its differences bilaterally.
- Thousands defy curfew in Srinagar to protest against scrapping of J&K’s special status, say reports: While reports said at least 12 people were injured in Friday’s protests, the government played it down and said the situation outside Srinagar was normal.
- ‘People are saying we can now bring girls from Kashmir,’ says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar: He was speaking at an event in Fatehabad about Haryana’s poor sex ratio.
- North Korea fires two missiles into Sea of Japan, South Korea says more launches expected: The missiles were fired from the city of Hamhung in the country’s South Hamgyong Province and landed in the Sea of Japan, east of the Korean peninsula.
- Industrial production grew by just 2% in June, shows government data: The cumulative industrial growth over the April-June period stood at 3.6%.
- Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS for medical check-up, say reports: He underwent a kidney transplant surgery last year and opted to stay out of the Narendra Modi-led government this year.
- DMK candidate Kathir Anand wins Vellore Lok Sabha election by over 8,000 votes: The constituency had voted on Monday with a 71.51% turnout.