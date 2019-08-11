A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan PM Imran Khan compares RSS to Nazis, claims genocide is likely in Kashmir: Meanwhile, Indian Railways announced on Sunday that it has cancelled the Samjhauta Express at the Indian end of the railway line. Flood situation remains grim in four states, Amit Shah conducts aerial survey in Karnataka: Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, who reached Wayanad in Kerala on Sunday, said he was heartbroken to see what people had lost in the floods. BJP leaders criticise Congress for appointing Sonia Gandhi its interim chief, say party lacks guts: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress is playing ‘musical chairs’. Chief election commissioner claims allegations of EVM tampering are ‘made with criminal intent’: The chief election commissioner said that political parties levelled allegations of tampering only after the polls were over. Activists Sandeep Pandey, Arundhati Dhuru briefly put under house arrest for planning protest over Centre’s Kashmir decision: The protest, called ‘Stand for Kashmir’, was to be held on Sunday evening at the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj. Zomato delivery boys in Kolkata to go on strike from Monday against delivering beef, pork: A staff member said the delivery service employees also have payout problems and lack medical facilities. Anurag Kashyap quits Twitter after his parents and daughter receive threats: The filmmaker, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, said he would not speak at all if he was not allowed to speak his mind without fear. Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue vandalised in Lahore by two men angry with India’s J&K moves: The men entered Mai Jinda’s Haveli at Lahore Fort, where the statue is located, and damaged a part of it. They were arrested. Rajinikanth praises Modi, Amit Shah for scrapping Article 370, compares them to Krishna and Arjuna: ‘The way you conducted it, hats off, especially the speech you delivered in Parliament, fantastic sir, fantastic,’ Rajinikanth told Home Minister Amit Shah. I-T Department attaches Rs 700-crore of properties of two liquor firms after searches in four states: Investigators had searched 55 places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Goa on Tuesday and Friday after receiving tip-offs.