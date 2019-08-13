Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday claimed the Congress was speaking in different voices on the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status because of its “frustration, despair and directionless politics”, PTI reported.

On August 5, the Centre abolished the special status that was granted under Article 370 of Constitution, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. The Congress opposed the changes in Parliament but some of its leaders backed the government’s move.

“Karan Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Milind Deora, RPN Singh and other leaders are talking one thing and Chidambaram, Mani Shankar Aiyar saying another thing,” Javadekar told reporters in New Delhi. “The party is in perennial confusion. They never had a clear stand.”

The minister also lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram for claiming that the government’s move was prompted by “religious fanaticism”. The former union finance minister had claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government would not have taken the decision if Jammu and Kashmir were a “Hindu-dominated state”.

“Let me say that after [abrogation of] Article 370 people of Kashmir will progress and will get the rights that have been denied to them in the last 70 years,” Javadekar said. “That is why they are happy. People tried and even expected disturbances in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The information and broadcasting minister said Eid celebrations on Monday indicated that people in the state were happy. “Kashmir will get normal very soon,” he added. “But if some people see Palestine in Kashmir then it is their negative thought. Chidambaram is only trying to communalise the issue and it is dirty politics.”

Javadekar said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was a part of India, and seats would be reserved in the Assembly for the region.