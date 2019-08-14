Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Wednesday said there will be some restrictions in the Valley on Independence Day. He, however, added that the overall situation in the region was calm.

“There will be some restrictions for tomorrow,” said Kansal. “Relaxations will be based on local assessment.” The Army and the Border Security Force have been put on high alert along the Line of Control and the International Border, respectively, ahead of Independence Day celebrations, reported PTI.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration removed restrictions on public movement and gathering that were imposed in Jammu last week following the Centre’s move to end the state’s special status. Schools and other establishments have reopened and the primary focus of the police was to make arrangements for Independence Day, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Muneer Khan.

Residents in Jammu have been asked to not carry arms and ammunition, sharp-edged weapons, hand bags, stopwatches, any kind of powder, inflammable material, cameras or such objectionable items, said Jammu senior superintendent of police.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has said that the restrictions imposed in the Valley since August 4 would be lifted in a phased manner. Flights from the Kashmir Valley were operating normally, and about 1,500 vehicles were plying daily on the highway, said a spokesperson.

Principal Secretary Kansal claimed there have been no major reports of any untoward incident. All civil supplies continue to be normal,” he said. “Any detention or arrest is based on local assessment.”

Kansal, however, refused to comment on individuals. His comments came hours after reports said Kashmiri bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal had been placed under house arrest in Srinagar under the Public Safety Act. He was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and sent back to Kashmir earlier in the day.