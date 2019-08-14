The big news: Six accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case acquitted, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jammu and Kashmir leader Shah Faesal was detained in Srinagar, and President Kovind said the changes to J&K and Ladakh will benefit them.
- All six accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case acquitted by Rajasthan court: The court decided to give them the benefit of doubt.
- J&K leader Shah Faesal detained in Srinagar after being sent back from Delhi airport: The Jammu and Kashmir administration said some restrictions will be in place in the Valley on Independence Day. Meanwhile, some activists claimed Press Club of India didn’t let them share footage from Kashmir at a press conference, and on Pakistan’s Independence Day, PM Imran Khan said he was ‘saddened’ by the plight of Kashmiris.
- Changes to J&K and Ladakh will benefit the regions immensely, says President Ram Nath Kovind: The president addressed the country on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day. Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi lashed out at critics and said ‘their heart only beats for Maoists’.
- Flood toll rises to 240 across four states, 102 killed in Kerala: Krishna, Guntur and Kurnool districts in Andhra were on high alert as villages along the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers were under threat of getting flooded.
- Donald Trump says India and China no longer developing nations, can’t keep taking advantage of the tag: Donald Trump claimed both the countries took advantage of the United States for ‘years and years’.
- Wholesale price inflation fell to two-year low of 1.08% in July, shows data: LPG became cheaper by 15.01% compared to July 2018, and petrol prices fell 5.02% while high-speed diesel cost 3.72% less.
- Babur or Aurangzeb constructed another structure in place of Ram temple, lawyer tells SC during Ayodhya hearing: CS Vaidyanathan said that though there is difference of opinion on who demolished the Ram temple, it is clear that it was demolished before 1786.
- Delhi government school students won’t have to pay CBSE exam fee, says Manish Sisodia: The deputy chief minister said the government would bear the entire cost for all categories of students.
- Hong Kong airport resumes operations after clashes; Trump says China moving troops to city: To prevent protestors from disrupting flight services, the airport authorities said they got a temporary injunction to bar people from entering certain areas.
- Priyanka Gandhi’s aide booked for threatening journalist during her visit to Sonbhadra district: The Mumbai Press Club condemned the attack and sought immediate action against the Congress leader’s personal secretary Sandeep Singh.