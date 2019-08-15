Top news: Modi pushes for population control, digital payments, reducing plastic use in I-Day speech
The biggest stories of the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday addressed the nation from the Red Fort in his first Independence Day speech since returning to power in May. He spoke about topics such as Jammu and Kashmir, economic growth, population explosion and reducing use of plastic.
Live updates
J&K governor says decision on Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state will be taken at a ‘convenient time’
The back-and-forth over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Jammu and Kashmir continued on Wednesday as the state governor Satya Pal Malik said the administration is occupied with arrangements for Independence Day and will get in touch with the Wayanad MP at a “convenient time”. This came after Gandhi, earlier in the day, accepted Malik’s invitation to visit the state without any condition and asked him when he could come.
J&K: Governor to hoist tricolour in Srinagar on I-Day, stringent security measures put in place
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will hoist the Indian flag in Srinagar on Thursday, on the occasion of India’s 73rd Independence Day. Restrictions in Kashmir, put in place on August 4, a day before the Indian government scrapped the special status of the state, were eased on Wednesday to allow public and traffic movement.
I-Day speech: ‘We neither delay solving problems nor do we let them worsen,’ says Modi on J&K
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday addressed the nation from the Red Fort in his first Independence Day speech since returning to power in May. He spoke about topics such as Jammu and Kashmir, economic growth, population explosion and reducing use of plastic.
Unnao case: Court frames fresh rape charges against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aide
A court in Delhi on Wednesday framed fresh charges against Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly raping a teenager in Unnao in 2017. The court said Sengar has to be tried as a public servant since he is an MLA.
Ex-Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee joins BJP
Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. The Trinamool Congress MLA from Behala Purba Assembly constituency was considered a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He was also reportedly involved in raising funds for the party.