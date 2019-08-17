The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday ordered an investigation after 10 people complained of blurred vision after they underwent a cataract surgery at the Indore Eye Hospital, PTI reported.

“Total 13 patients underwent cataract surgery on August 8 under the National Programme for Control of Blindness at Indore Eye Hospital,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadiya said. “Of them, 10 people complained of blurred vision, while three others were discharged.”

Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat called the incident unfortunate, and said a seven-member committee will investigate the matter.

Officials suspect that an infection caused the blurred vision and have sealed the operation theatre of the eye hospital. “The reason behind this infection is being probed and we are mulling to revoke the licence of the hospital,” Jadiya said, adding that the victims were between 45 years and 85 years of age.

The state government has announced compensation for the patients, officials said, adding that they were shifted to another hospital.