A major fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Science in Delhi on Saturday, reported PTI. So far, there is no report of any casualty.

Around 34 fire engines are at the spot, while the fire department is evacuating people from the building, reported ANI. There is no confirmation of the reason behind the blaze, but officials suspect a short circuit caused it.

The fire reportedly started at a building near the Emergency Ward of the hospital. The building houses doctors’ rooms and research labs, reported NDTV. The fire started on the first and second floors of the building. AIIMS authorities have closed the emergency ward as a precautionary measure, according to India Today.

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley is undergoing treatment at the hospital. He is admitted to a different building.

More details are awaited.