Former defence personnel and bureaucrats move SC against Centre’s decision on Article 370: Meanwhile, activists alleged censorship by Centre after Press Club prevented them from sharing their Kashmir footage. Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre after arrest of J&K leaders, asks Modi if India is still a democracy: The Congress leader also took on the BJP after an advertisement of a rape-accused MLA with top party leaders was published in a Hindi newspaper. Chandrayaan-2 to land on moon’s south polar region on September 7, says ISRO: A successful landing would make Chandrayaan-2 the first lunar probe on this part of the moon. ‘Threat of economic recession is looming over the country’, says Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief urged the Centre to take note of current economic conditions and said traders are being forced to commit suicide. On Pehlu Khan lynching, Justice Chandrachud says cases monitored by courts have shown ‘better outcome’: The Supreme Court judge in a lecture in Mumbai also spoke about how freedom has rendered people intolerant. ‘Happy that Ladakh was discussed in United Nations meeting,’ says BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal: He said that earlier, Ladakh was not even brought up in Parliament, let alone at the UN. Indian scriptures mentioned gravity long before Isaac Newton, claims HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal: He also said Rishi Pranav was the first to discover atoms and molecules, a week after he had claimed ancient Indian medical practitioner Charaka discovered them. 63 killed, almost 200 wounded in blast at wedding in Kabul: The Taliban has denied responsibility for the attack. Kerala nun who protested against rape-accused bishop challenges expulsion in Vatican: She has received multiple warnings in the past against her lifestyle choices and for going against the Church’s stand on the Mulakkal case. Soldier killed in alleged ceasefire violation in Rajouri district:Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa sustained fatal injuries as Pakistan resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing in Nowshera sector, said a defence spokesperson.