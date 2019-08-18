Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the international community should be worried about the safety of nuclear weapons “in the control of the fascist, racist, Hindu supremacist Modi government”.

In a series of tweets, Khan said the “doctrine of hate and genocide” would continue to spread unless the international community intervened in the Kashmir matter. Nine million Kashmiris were under siege in Jammu and Kashmir for the past two months, he added.

“And the threat also extends to Pakistan, the minorities in India and in fact the very fabric of Nehru and Gandhi’s India,” said the Pakistan prime minister. “One can simply Google to understand the link between the Nazi ideology and ethnic cleansing and genocide ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party founding fathers.”

The World must also seriously consider the safety & security of India's nuclear arsenal in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt. This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 18, 2019

The Pakistan prime minister also talked about the National Register of Citizens exercise in Assam. The stated aim of NRC is to separate genuine Indians from undocumented immigrants living in the state. According to its terms, anyone who cannot prove that they or their ancestors entered Assam before midnight on March 24, 1971, will be declared a foreigner. The final list of citizens will be published on August 31.

“Already four million Indian Muslims face detention camps and cancellation of citizenship,” Khan tweeted. “World must take note as this genie is out of the bottle and the doctrine of hate and genocide, with RSS goons on the rampage, will spread unless the international community acts now to stop it.”

Khan’s comments came hours after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said any dialogue with Pakistan would be restricted to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. On Friday, Singh had said India had always maintained its “no first use” policy on nuclear weapons but added that “what happens in the future will depend on circumstances”. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said India’s suggestion that its nuclear policy might change was a “damning reminder” of the country’s “unbridled thirst for violence”.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the abrogation of Article 370 of Constitution, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status, on August 5. The Centre also declared that the state would be split into two Union Territories.

