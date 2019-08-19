A look at the headlines right now:

Primary schools set to reopen today in Kashmir amid restrictions in some parts of Valley: Parents and teachers were worried about reaching schools and sporadic violence, reports said. At least 18 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains; flood alert sounded in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab: Deputy commissioners in Himachal Pradesh have been instructed to keep an eye on the situation, and ensure the safety of local people and tourists. CBI will investigate allegations of phone tapping during Congress-JD(S) rule, says Karnataka CM: BS Yediyurappa said he would issue an order on Monday. Congress leader Siddaramaiah lauded the chief minister’s decision. CBI books Ratul Puri and four former Moser Baer executives in bank fraud case: Puri, who is Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s nephew, has been questioned several times in the past few months in connection with the AgustaWestland scam. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda backs removal of J&K’s special status: The former Haryana chief minister said the party had ‘lost its way a bit’, and was not the ‘old Congress’ anymore. BJP has turned UP into ‘Hatya Pradesh’, alleges former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav: The Samajwadi Party president asked why the Adityanath government had failed to stem the rise in crimes. ‘Talks with Pakistan, if any, will be restricted to PoK,’ says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister said at a BJP rally in Haryana that dialogue with Islamabad can be held only if it stops facilitating terrorist groups. Imran Khan questions ‘safety of India’s nuclear arsenal under Modi government’: The prime minister of Pakistan said the RSS-BJP’s ‘doctrine of hate and genocide’ would continue to spread unless the international community intervened. On Pehlu Khan lynching, Justice Chandrachud says cases monitored by courts have shown ‘better outcome’: The Supreme Court judge in a lecture in Mumbai also spoke about how freedom has rendered people intolerant. Tens of thousands in Hong Kong defy police ban and brave the rain to march in a show of strength: A spokesperson for China’s legislature condemned statements from US senators and Congress members supporting the pro-democracy protestors.