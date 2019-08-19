The big news: Primary schools set to reopen in Kashmir Valley, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Flood alert was sounded in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, and BS Yediyurappa said CBI would investigate allegations of phone tapping in Karnataka.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Primary schools set to reopen today in Kashmir amid restrictions in some parts of Valley: Parents and teachers were worried about reaching schools and sporadic violence, reports said.
- At least 18 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains; flood alert sounded in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab: Deputy commissioners in Himachal Pradesh have been instructed to keep an eye on the situation, and ensure the safety of local people and tourists.
- CBI will investigate allegations of phone tapping during Congress-JD(S) rule, says Karnataka CM: BS Yediyurappa said he would issue an order on Monday. Congress leader Siddaramaiah lauded the chief minister’s decision.
- CBI books Ratul Puri and four former Moser Baer executives in bank fraud case: Puri, who is Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s nephew, has been questioned several times in the past few months in connection with the AgustaWestland scam.
- Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda backs removal of J&K’s special status: The former Haryana chief minister said the party had ‘lost its way a bit’, and was not the ‘old Congress’ anymore.
- BJP has turned UP into ‘Hatya Pradesh’, alleges former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav: The Samajwadi Party president asked why the Adityanath government had failed to stem the rise in crimes.
- ‘Talks with Pakistan, if any, will be restricted to PoK,’ says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister said at a BJP rally in Haryana that dialogue with Islamabad can be held only if it stops facilitating terrorist groups.
- Imran Khan questions ‘safety of India’s nuclear arsenal under Modi government’: The prime minister of Pakistan said the RSS-BJP’s ‘doctrine of hate and genocide’ would continue to spread unless the international community intervened.
- On Pehlu Khan lynching, Justice Chandrachud says cases monitored by courts have shown ‘better outcome’: The Supreme Court judge in a lecture in Mumbai also spoke about how freedom has rendered people intolerant.
- Tens of thousands in Hong Kong defy police ban and brave the rain to march in a show of strength: A spokesperson for China’s legislature condemned statements from US senators and Congress members supporting the pro-democracy protestors.