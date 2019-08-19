The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation two more weeks’ time to complete the investigation in the car crash involving a woman who had accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape in 2017, PTI reported. On July 28, a truck collided with the car the 19-year-old was travelling in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district. The teenager’s two aunts, one of whom was a key witness in the case, were killed.

The top court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 5 lakh interim compensation to the lawyer, who was also injured in the crash, for his medical expenses. Both the woman and the lawyer are in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences and have been unconscious since the car crash.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose extended the time for completing the investigation after the CBI moved an application and sought four more weeks as the statements of the woman and her lawyer have not been recorded so far.

Last week, a court in Delhi had framed fresh charges against Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly raping the woman.

Sengar is a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and is in jail for the alleged rape since April 2018 but he was expelled from the BJP only on August 1.

Her family has alleged that Sengar had orchestrated the car crash. In an FIR filed by her family after the incident, they had said that the MLA was kept informed about the teenager’s whereabouts. The complainant’s security detail had also not travelled with her on the day of the incident.