The big news: Donald Trump again offers to mediate in Kashmir dispute, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: P Chidambaram’s lawyer questioned CBI action in INX Media case, and Pakistan said it would challenge India’s Kashmir move in world court.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump reiterates offer to resolve ‘explosive situation’ between India and Pakistan in J&K: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his US counterpart that Kashmir was India’s internal matter.
- Chidambaram’s lawyer questions CBI notice in INX Media case, SC likely to take up matter today: The Congress leader moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail application.
- Pakistan to approach International Court of Justice over Kashmir dispute with India: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was taken after considering all legal aspects.
- Former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee says he is ready to contest polls against Mamata Banerjee: Chatterjee also denied claims that he joined the BJP to save himself from the CBI probe into the Narada scam.
- Italian PM Giuseppe Conte resigns after criticising his deputy Matteo Salvini: In his speech in the Senate, Conte labelled Salvini an ‘opportunist’ for triggering a government crisis that could have ‘serious consequences’ for Italy.
- Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad detained at Jammu airport, sent back to New Delhi again: An aide of the leader said Azad was not allowed to go home or attend the meeting at Jammu Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters.
- Soldier killed, four others injured in alleged ceasefire violation in Poonch district of J&K: The firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector reportedly started around 11 am.
- Madras HC judge withdraws controversial remarks against Christian educational institutes: The judge had said that the institutes were ‘highly unsafe’ for the future of children, especially girls.
- Assam government will give legal help to those excluded from final list, says home ministry: The ministry also increase the time limit of filing of appeals in foreigners’ tribunals from 60 days to 120 days.
- HC asks state to file response to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan’s plea for extended parole: Sriharan submitted that she approached the court as the deputy inspector general of prisons had rejected her representation for extension.