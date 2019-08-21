The big news: Chidambaram says he respects the law ahead of hearing, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI booked NDTV’s Prannoy Roy in a corruption case, and Pakistan asked UNICEF to remove Priyanka Chopra as peace ambassador.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘I have not been accused of any offence,’ says P Chidambaram: The Supreme Court will hear Chidambaram’s plea for protection from arrest on Friday, while Rahul Gandhi claimed the Centre was misusing agencies after the ED issued a lookout notice for the leader.
- CBI books NDTV founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and others for alleged violation of FDI norms: Former Chief Executive Officer of NDTV Vikram Chandra was also booked along with the Roys under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.
- Pakistan urges UNICEF to remove Priyanka Chopra as goodwill ambassador for peace: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari claimed Chopra had supported India’s positions on several matters, including its alleged threat of nuclear war.
- France asks India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute through political dialogue: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Centre imposed certain restrictions in J&K to foil Pakistan’s conspiracies.
- Biscuit-maker Parle says it may have to sack 8,000 to 10,000 workers amid slowdown in sales: The company said higher taxes in the GST system had forced it to increase prices. It caused consumer demand to fall.
- PM Narendra Modi calls Boris Johnson to discuss anti-India protests outside embassy in London: The British prime minister expressed regret over last week’s incident, and assured all necessary steps would be taken to ensure the Indian mission’s safety.
- Thousands of Dalits march in Delhi to protest against demolition of Ravidas Mandir: The Delhi Development Authority had demolished the temple on August 10 based on the orders of the Supreme Court.
- Indian Railways to ban single-use plastic material from October 2: The Lok Sabha Secretariat also decided to prohibit the use of non-reusable plastic water bottles and other plastic items within the Parliament House Complex.
- HD Deve Gowda blames Siddaramaiah for collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka: The former prime minister claimed that the Congress leader wanted to make BJP’s Yediyurappa chief minister and take the position of leader of Opposition.
- Spider-Man’s stint in Marvel Cinematic Universe ends as Sony announces split with Disney: The company said that it was disappointed with Disney’s demand for a higher stake in the superhero’s films.