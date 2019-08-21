A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘I have not been accused of any offence,’ says P Chidambaram: The Supreme Court will hear Chidambaram’s plea for protection from arrest on Friday, while Rahul Gandhi claimed the Centre was misusing agencies after the ED issued a lookout notice for the leader.
  2. CBI books NDTV founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and others for alleged violation of FDI norms: Former Chief Executive Officer of NDTV Vikram Chandra was also booked along with the Roys under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.
  3. Pakistan urges UNICEF to remove Priyanka Chopra as goodwill ambassador for peace: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari claimed Chopra had supported India’s positions on several matters, including its alleged threat of nuclear war.
  4. France asks India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute through political dialogue: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Centre imposed certain restrictions in J&K to foil Pakistan’s conspiracies.
  5. Biscuit-maker Parle says it may have to sack 8,000 to 10,000 workers amid slowdown in sales: The company said higher taxes in the GST system had forced it to increase prices. It caused consumer demand to fall.
  6. PM Narendra Modi calls Boris Johnson to discuss anti-India protests outside embassy in London: The British prime minister expressed regret over last week’s incident, and assured all necessary steps would be taken to ensure the Indian mission’s safety.
  7. Thousands of Dalits march in Delhi to protest against demolition of Ravidas Mandir: The Delhi Development Authority had demolished the temple on August 10 based on the orders of the Supreme Court.
  8. Indian Railways to ban single-use plastic material from October 2: The Lok Sabha Secretariat also decided to prohibit the use of non-reusable plastic water bottles and other plastic items within the Parliament House Complex.
  9. HD Deve Gowda blames Siddaramaiah for collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka: The former prime minister claimed that the Congress leader wanted to make BJP’s Yediyurappa chief minister and take the position of leader of Opposition.
  10. Spider-Man’s stint in Marvel Cinematic Universe ends as Sony announces split with Disney: The company said that it was disappointed with Disney’s demand for a higher stake in the superhero’s films.