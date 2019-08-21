A police constable from Uttar Pradesh moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging the framing of charges against him for his alleged involvement in the murder of the Unnao rape complainant’s father, PTI reported. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva listed Amir Khan’s plea for hearing on Thursday.

The complainant was allegedly raped by Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aides in 2017, when she was a minor. Sengar was on August 1 expelled from the BJP. He has been in jail since April 2018.

“The trial judge in the impugned proceedings order and charges framed admitted that there is no role of the petitioner in the conspiracy of assaulting/ beatings to the survivor’s father,” the plea said. “Thus, making the police officials including petitioner [Khan] liable for murder is untenable illegal.” Khan is presently in judicial custody on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

The complainant’s father had been falsely booked under the Arms Act and later died in judicial custody last year.

Meanwhile, a lower court in Delhi said on Wednesday that a strict view will be taken against the authorities concerned if the medical superintendent of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences fails to submit a report about the condition of the complainant. The complainant had been injured in a car crash earlier this month. Her family has alleged that Sengar had orchestrated the car crash.

The Supreme Court had on August 19 ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to finish the investigation in the car crash case within two weeks.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma on Wednesday ordered the medical superintendent to submit the report in a sealed cover. The court’s order came after the investigating officer in the rape case failed to submit a report on the complainant’s condition, 12 days after the court issued similar directives.

The investigating officer told the court on Wednesday that the doctors treating the complainant said that a specific instruction be given to them to release the medical report.

The court also ordered that the statements of witnesses in the rape case be recorded in Hindi using the English alphabet, PTI reported. “The court has taken care to write certain crucial part of the depositions of the witnesses in Hindi as well albeit using English alphabet so that the words can be properly translated and be understood at the later stage of the case,” the court said. “At the same time, on request to the District and Sessions Judge Shailja Malhotra, the junior assistant from the Hindi section, south-west district, Dwarka has been posted to this court.”

The court issued the order while hearing a plea by one of the accused, Shashi Singh, who allegedly lured the woman to Sengar’s residence on the pretext of giving her a job.