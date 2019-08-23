Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed confidence that the Centre will take concrete steps to address the economic slowdown in the country, PTI reported. “I have full faith that in the coming times, the Centre will take concrete steps on it,” he said on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi. “This is one situation where the country has to stand as one and repair the economy.”

“Whatever steps the Centre will take to repair the economy, the Delhi government will give them full support,” the Aam Aadmi Party chief said. “I am personally worried about the job losses. It is a matter of grave concern, especially for auto sector, textile, real estate and others where we are seeing that the slowdown is becoming deeper,” he said.

India’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate touched a five-year low of 5.8% in the January to March 2019 period. On Thursday, NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar called for extraordinary measures to deal with the crisis in the financial sector.

Kejriwal’s statements came hours before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of measures to tackle the economic slowdown.

