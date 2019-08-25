The big news: Arun Jaitley to be cremated soon, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: J&K governor rejected reports about a shortage of essential items, and a NASA astronaut is under probe for the ‘first-ever crime in space’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Arun Jaitley’s body taken to BJP headquarters, will be cremated at 2.30 pm: The former finance minister died on Saturday at AIIMS, Delhi.
- J&K Governor denies shortage of essential items, says everything will be restored soon: Satya Pal Malik claimed that in all previous crises in Kashmir, 50 people used to get killed in the first week itself. Meanwhile, a woman told Rahul Gandhi that ‘even kids are not allowed to step out’ in Kashmir.
- NASA astronaut who was to go on first all-women spacewalk faces probe in ‘first crime in space’: Anne McClain’s estranged spouse has accused her of accessing her bank account from space.
- Brazil deploys military, G-7 leaders likely to discuss Amazon wildfires in France: There were protests outside Brazilian embassies in major cities across the world.
- Chhattisgarh jawan succumbs to injuries after encounter with Maoists in Narayanpur: Five suspected Maoists were killed in the encounter on Saturday, while another jawan remains in hospital.
- Press Council of India’s stand on J&K restrictions is against media freedom, says group of journalists: The council requested permission in the Supreme Court to intervene in a plea seeking an end to the restrictions on communications in the state.
- Opposition leaders sent back to avoid inconvenience to public, says Jammu and Kashmir administration: Meanwhile, security forces are on high alert along the Line of Control and the International Border, the government said.
- ‘Which BJP leader stood up to tell Modi to stop demonising Opposition,’ asks Kapil Sibal: On Thursday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh had said that the prime minister should not be demonised all the time.
- P Chidambaram, wife get Bar Council of India notice for ‘misuse’ of senior advocate designation: It asked them to appear before the committee on September 28.
- IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan resigns from service, says ‘want my freedom of expression back’: The bureaucrat said he has been really disturbed by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that he was unable to use his voice in the job.