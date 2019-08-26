The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday imposed prohibitory orders in Deoria district after a 25-year-old man was beaten to death for allegedly objecting to loud music being played outside his home during Janmashtami celebrations on Saturday night, PTI reported.

The prohibitory orders were issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which bars unlawful assembly of more than four people. District Magistrate Amit Kishor said the restrictions would remain in place till September 15.

A first information report was filed on the charges of murder, rioting, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation against a group led by Pradyuman Madhesia, his son Chhedilal and others. A total of seven people, including the Madhesias, were arrested.

“On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, some youths were playing DJ in Patel Nagar of Barhaj on Saturday night,” Deoria Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra told the news agency. “Munnu Lal asked them to stop it, which enraged 10-12 youths.” Munnu Lal was attacked with sticks, and when his sons Sumit and Sachin went to save him, they too were beaten up, officials said. Sumit was declared dead by doctors at the district local hospital. The condition of his father is reportedly stable.

“The youths attacked Sumit with sticks and thrashed him badly till he slumped to the ground,” Munnu said in his complaint, according to The Times of India. “Sumit’s wife Jyoti, sister Khushboo and I rushed to save him, but they thrashed us all.”

Heavy police personnel were deployed in the Barhaj area of the district after residents staged protests and blocked the main road.

