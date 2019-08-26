The police in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city on Monday said forensic report confirmed that Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha had committed suicide, PTI reported.

“We have received the FSL [forensic science laboratory] report,” said Police Commissioner PS Harsha. “It corroborates the suicide theory.” According to the report, water was found in the lungs of Siddhartha, who drowned.

Siddhartha, the son-in-law of Bharatiya Janata Party leader SM Krishna, went missing on July 29. His body was found on the banks of the Netravati river, near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru, two days later. It was reported that the 60-year-old had jumped from a bridge. In a letter that surfaced hours after he went missing, Siddhartha said financial troubles and harassment by Income Tax authorities had led him to “succumbing to the situation”.

Meanwhile, Siddhartha’s father Gangaiah Hegde died on Sunday in Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital in Mysuru. The 95-year-old was in coma for a long time and was unaware of his son’s death.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.