A look at the headlines right now:

‘Kashmir dispute is bilateral matter,’ Narendra Modi says in Donald Trump’s presence: The US president told reporters that the Indian prime minister had assured him that the situation in Kashmir was under control. P Chidambaram sent to four more days of CBI custody for interrogation in INX Media case: The Congress leader has been in the agency’s custody since August 21. Centre sacks 22 Income Tax officials for alleged corruption, serious irregularities in work, say reports: The action is in consonance with Narendra Modi’s effort to purge ‘black sheep’ in the tax department, a promise he made in his Independence Day speech. Mayawati says Opposition leaders trying to visit Srinagar gave Centre a chance to do politics: The BSP chief added that the party supported the scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir because Babasaheb Ambedkar was against Article 370. Pragya Singh Thakur blames Opposition’s ‘killing power’ for deaths of BJP leaders: The Congress criticised the comments and said it was unfortunate that she accused them of using supernatural forces against the ruling party. Truck driver killed in stone-pelting incident in Anantnag district, say police; one arrested: Officials alleged that the protestors mistook his truck for the vehicle of a security forces personnel. Indonesia announces new capital on Borneo island as overcrowded Jakarta slowly sinks into the sea: However, environment experts fear that construction work in the middle of forests in Borneo could destroy wildlife habitats. US President Donald Trump says China has asked to restart trade talks: He added that the United States will accept the Chinese offer and return to dialogue. Ambedkar statue vandalised during caste clashes in Vedaranyam town reinstalled: The police have detained at least 37 people, including 16 members of the Dalit community, according to a news report. DGCA asks passengers not to carry ‘affected models’ of MacBook Pro due to safety risk: Older generations of 15-inch MacBook Pro sold between September 2015 and February 2017 posed a threat of overheating batteries.