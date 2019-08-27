A court in New Delhi on Monday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation time till September 9 to finish its inquiry and file a status report in the Unnao gangrape case, PTI reported. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma approved the CBI’s request for more time in the case, in which Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brajesh Singh Yadav are the accused.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the three other men had allegedly raped the complainant, then a minor, on two occasions in 2017. A separate case is being heard in which Sengar is the main accused. Sengar, who was expelled from the BJP on August 1, has been in jail since April 2018.

The CBI had earlier told the court that the matter was at the final stage of investigation and asked for time till August 26 to complete the probe, a request that the court granted.

The complainant was injured in a car crash last month. The Supreme Court had on August 19 ordered the CBI to finish the investigation in the car crash case within two weeks. Meanwhile, the Delhi court said that a strict view will be taken against authorities concerned if the medical superintendent of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences fails to submit a report about the condition of the complainant.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had transferred four cases – the rape case, the Arms Act case against the woman’s father, his death in police custody, and the gangrape – out of Uttar Pradesh. On August 22, a policeman from Uttar Pradesh, Amir Khan, filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the framing of charges against him for alleged involvement in the murder of the woman’s father.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.