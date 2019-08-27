A look at the headlines right now:

Government yet to decide how to utilise Rs 1.76 lakh crore given by RBI, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said questions about the credibility of the top bank or the panel that decided on transferring the amount to the Centre were ‘outlandish’. Pakistan considering complete closure of airspace for Indian flights, says minister: Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said it was also suggested during a Cabinet meeting that there be a blanket ban on the use of Pakistani land for Indo-Afghan trade. ‘Produce a shred of evidence,’ says P Chidambaram’s family as it challenges government: They also accused the media of reporting ‘wild, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations’ against the former Union finance minister. The Supreme Court extended his interim protection from arrest by ED till Wednesday. Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to be renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium: The former finance minster, during his tenure at the DDCA, is credited with renovating the stadium into a modern facility. West Bengal BJP chief asks party supporters to beat up Trinamool Congress workers: Dilip Ghosh said if the party workers did so, he would ‘take care of the rest’. Congress’ Kerala unit to seek explanation from Shashi Tharoor for praising Narendra Modi: The Congress leader had last week backed party colleague Jairam Ramesh’s comments that demonising Modi all the time would not help the Opposition’s cause. Editors Guild of India asks Press Council to rescind decision to support media restrictions in J&K: The guild said the council had failed to speak up for press freedom and was ‘perversely arguing for a media clampdown in the name of national interest’. ‘The Wire’ withdraws its plea from Supreme Court in Jay Shah defamation case, says will stand trial: The news website had sought the quashing of the defamation cases filed by Amit Shah’s son. Uttar Pradesh law student who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of harassment goes missing: The woman, a student at a law college in Shahjahanpur, had posted the video asking PM Modi and CM Adityanath for help. Ajit Jogi is not Adivasi, rules Chhattisgarh government panel; former CM may lose Assembly seat: The High Court had ordered the state government to reconstitute the panel in 2018.