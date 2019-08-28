The central government on Wednesday constituted a Group of Ministers to look into development, economic and social problems in the newly-constituted union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, PTI reported. The union territories will come into existence on October 31.

The Centre had on August 5 scrapped the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 377 of the Indian Constitution. It had also decided to reconstitute Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory and Ladakh as another union territory.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are members of the group, PTI reported citing unidentified officials. The group will suggest developmental, economic and social measures for the two union territories.

On Tuesday, secretaries of at least 15 central ministries and departments met to discuss ways to carry forward the process of converting Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into union territories and bringing normalcy to these regions. The meeting took stock of the impact of central schemes in Jammu and Kashmir, a home ministry official said. The meeting also discussed measures needed to stock essential commodities in the union territories, especially Ladakh, ahead of winter.

High schools reopen in Kashmir Valley

Meanwhile, high schools reopened in the Kashmir Valley in areas where the curfew has been lifted on Wednesday, PTI reported. However, most students stayed away from schools.

“The education department has decided to open all high schools in Kashmir Valley from tomorrow in areas where relaxations have been provided,” Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar had said on Tuesday. Younis Malik, director of education for Kashmir, had said that 774 middle schools and 3,034 primary schools have reopened.

Restrictions on movement of people have now been eased in 81 police station areas across the Valley. Landline telephone services have been restored in most places.

