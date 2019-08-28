A look at the headlines right now:

Centre announces big FDI push in retail, digital media, coal mining and contract manufacturing: The government also announced a sugar export subsidy, and the setting up of 75 medical colleges across the country. Mobile connectivity being resumed in Kupwara, Handwara districts, says J&K governor: Satya Pal Malik claimed there had been no civilian casualties in the Valley, and only violent protestors had been injured. BJP lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, dismisses his ‘U-turn’ on J&K: Union minister Prakash Javadekar tore into the Congress leader saying Pakistan had used his statements on the situation in Kashmir in its application to UN. P Chidambaram’s interim protection from arrest by ED in INX Medic case extended till Thursday: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that Chidambaram was trying to ‘play the victim card’. SC seeks responses from Centre, J&K administration on plea to withdraw restrictions on journalists: The bench said the Centre and state governments should respond to ‘Kashmir Times’ Editor Anuradha Bhasin’s plea within seven days. United Kingdom decides to curtail Parliament time ahead of Brexit date: The suspension would leave no time for the Parliament to block no-deal Brexit from happening. Bombay HC judge asks Bhima Koregaon accused to explain why he had ‘War and Peace’ at home: The prosecution cited ‘incriminating evidence’ found at Vernon Gonsalves’ home in the form of ‘books and CDs with objectionable titles’. BJP leader Chinmayanand says he is being framed like Kuldeep Sengar in missing law student case: Denying the allegations, Chinmayanand claimed that it was a conspiracy hatched by four men and the missing woman. China’s concerns on J&K’s special status misplaced, no implication for LAC, says Indian envoy: Indian envoy Vikram Misri said that the changes were an ‘internal administrative reorganisation’ to enable good governance. Unnao rape complainant’s uncle charged with forgery in attempt to murder case: The police alleged that the accused made changes to a copy of a court judgement using a whitener.