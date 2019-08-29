The big news: India asks Pakistan to behave like a normal neighbour, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The RBI’s contingency fund depleted after its payout to the government, and ports in Kutch are on high alert following intelligence warning.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India condemns ‘irresponsible statements by Pakistani leaders’ on internal matters: The External Affairs Ministry asked Pakistan to behave like a normal neighbour.
- RBI’s contingency fund has sunk to Rs 1.96 lakh crore after record transfer to Centre, shows annual report: The central bank said as of June 30 it ‘stands as a central bank with one of the highest levels of financial resilience globally’.
- Kutch ports on high alert after intelligence warns Pakistani commandos may enter India: Security has been beefed up at the Kandla and Mundra ports.
- Boris Johnson government dares Brexit opponents to collapse it or change the law: An online petition against the suspension of Parliament has already received over 1.4 million signatures.
- Bombay HC judge criticises media for ‘War and Peace’ row, says he did not refer to Tolstoy classic: The judge had been criticised for asking a Bhima Koregaon case-accused why he possessed the books and films mentioned on a list presented by the police.
- Sitaram Yechury visits CPI(M) colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami in Srinagar a day after SC approval: The CPI(M) general secretary spent close to three hours with Tarigami at his Gupkar Road residence, said Jammu and Kashmir administration officials.
- Uttar Pradesh police to use National Security Act against those spreading rumours of child-lifting: Director General of Police OP Singh said 82 people have been arrested so far for spreading rumours of child-lifting.
- Patna High Court judge taken off all cases after he questions corruption in the judiciary: An 11-judge bench of the High Court also suspended Justice Rakesh Kumar’s order on a case involving a retired IAS officer.
- Supreme Court to deliver order in ED case against P Chidambaram on September 5: The court directed the Enforcement Directorate to submit the materials it had collected in a sealed cover within three days.
- Days before final NRC, many in Assam get notices to defend their citizenship claims again: The deadline to publish the final list is August 31.