A 23-year-old law student from Uttar Pradesh, who went missing after posting a video about alleged harassment from influential people, was found in Rajasthan on Friday. A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court decided to hear the matter on Friday after a group of lawyers approached it two days ago.

“She has been recovered by a police team along with a young man,” Additional Director General of Police Bareilly Avinash Chandra told The Hindustan Times. The Uttar Pradesh police said in a tweet that necessary legal action was being taken.

The woman disappeared on August 24 soon after posting a video on social media in which she accused several influential people of harassment. Although she did not name anyone, a missing-person complaint filed by her father named Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chinmayanand, who is the president of her college administration. The Uttar Pradesh police, on Tuesday, booked Chinmayanand on kidnapping charges.

The video was posted on the woman’s Facebook page around Saturday evening, the same day she went missing. The student’s father accused the BJP leader of harassing her, but Chinmayanand’s lawyer refuted the allegations, saying that it was an attempt to extort him.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader has reportedly taken a vow of silence and has taken refuge at his Haridwar ashram, 300 km from his residence in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. The 72-year-old former BJP MP claimed on Wednesday that he was being framed like Unnao rape accused and expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The BJP leader is a three-time Lok Sabha MP and was also a minister of state in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s administration.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.