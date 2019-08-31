The final National Register of Citizens in Assam, a list of bonafide Indian citizens in the state, will be published at 10 am on Saturday.

The stated aim of the National Register of Citizens is to separate genuine Indian citizens from undocumented immigrants living in the state. According to its terms, anyone who cannot prove that they or their ancestors entered Assam before midnight on March 24, 1971, will be declared a foreigner.

One can check their name in the Assam NRC list both on the internet and offline. The list will be available at all NRC Seva Kendras, offices of the of circle officer or of the deputy commissioner on all working days from 10 am to 4 pm.

To check online, log on to either www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in. Click on the link that says, “Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status”, and key in the Application Reference Number, or ARN.

A quick recap

The NRC was first prepared in 1951 under the purview of the Census Act, 1948. The process to update it started in 2015. Over the last four years, 329 lakh people living in Assam have had to prove their Indian citizenship.

The first draft was published in December 2017, in which 140 lakh people were included.

After the second draft was published in July 2018, more than 40 lakh people were excluded.

An “additional exclusion list” was published on June 26. It contained names of 1,02,463 people who were earlier included in the draft.

Some prominent exclusions

Former Armed forces personnel: Mohammed Sanaullah, a retired honorary lieutenant of the Indian Army, was declared a foreigner and sent to a detention centre in Assam. The matter came to light in May when his family moved the Gauhati High Court. Sanaullah, who retired as subedar with the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers of Indian Army in August 2017, and his family’s name were put on hold in the draft National Register of Citizens because of the pending foreigners’ tribunal case against him. In another case, Mohammad A Haq, who was in the Army for 30 years as a junior commissioned officer, and his family were also left out of the list.

The road ahead

People excluded from the NRC will get 120 days to present their cases at foreigners’ tribunals. The state has said it will provide legal aid to the defendants through district legal service authorities. Only if these foreigners’ tribunal uphold the NRC authorities’ decision will people be detained. However, a foreigners’ tribunal decision can be challenged in higher judicial forums.

Deportation is unlikely, at least in the near future. India does not have any formal repatriation treaty with Bangladesh, which insists that there has been no large-scale migration to Assam in the last 30 years.

