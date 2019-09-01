Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that war was not an option and set conditions for dialogue with India after tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad heightened following the decision to revoke the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. In an interview to BBC Urdu, the foreign minister said Pakistan had never refused to negotiate with India, but did not see the atmosphere for dialogue right now.

“In an environment where curfew is imposed, people are suffering from life and death, gangrapes are taking place, people are incarcerated, I don’t see any negotiating environment,” Qureshi alleged.

He proposed that India remove prohibitory orders imposed in the state, release local politicians, and allow him to meet the leaders so that negotiations can happen. Several leaders in Jammu and Kashmir were taken into custody or put under house arrest after the state lost its special status. These include former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, and former bureaucrat Shah Faesal.

Qureshi said there were three sides involved in the Kashmir dispute: India, Pakistan and Kashmir. “I think if India is serious then release the Kashmiri leaders first and allow me to meet the Kashmiri leadership and consult,” he said. “I have to see the sentiments of them [Kashmir leadership]. Pakistan cannot sit at the negotiation table by disrespecting their sentiments and crushing Kashmiris’ feelings.”

The minister said Islamabad had always preferred peace and had repeatedly offered to start talks with India because the two nuclear-armed neighbours could not take the risk of going to war. “People will be destroyed by [war], the world will be affected by this, so war is not an option,” he told BBC Urdu.

However, he said if faced with a situation of war, Islamabad is ready for the fight. Qureshi also pointed that Pakistan had successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile called Ghaznavi.

Qureshi’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote an op-ed article in The New York Times, warning about an imminent military escalation between the two nuclear powers if the world does not intervene. Khan had also said he wanted to normalise relations with India and called for dialogue on the Kashmir dispute. A day later, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that India was open to discussing outstanding matters with Pakistan “in an atmosphere free of terror and violence”.

پاکستانی وزیرِ خارجہ شاہ محمود قریشی نے انڈیا کو مذاکرات کی مشروط پیشکش کرتے ہوئے کہا ہے کہ پاکستان کو دو طرفہ مذاکرات پر کوئی اعتراض نہیں۔

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since India’s August 5 announcement revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Pakistan, which has fought three wars with India for Kashmir since Independence, has not taken the decision well.

After the August 5 order, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended bilateral trade with India. Since then, the country has raised the Kashmir dispute at the United Nations Security Council and has said that it would take it up at the UN Human Rights Council and the International Court of Justice as well.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that he would no longer attempt to deliberate with the Indian government on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He has also raised concerns about the threat of war between the two nuclear-armed countries on multiple occasions.

World risks India-Pakistan war if it fails to intervene in Kashmir, says Imran Khan in NYT op-ed