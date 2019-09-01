Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that the Bajrang Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party were were taking money from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency. On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha member backtracked and said that he didn’t accuse the parties but only some members.

“Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party are taking money from ISI,” he said in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on the sidelines of an event, according to ANI. “People should pay attention to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan’s ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood.”

But on Sunday, he clarified that he was talking about a Bajrang Dal member and a BJP member, who were arrested on charges of spying for the ISI. “Some channels are running [reports] that I have accused BJP of spying for ISI after taking money,” Singh said in a series of tweets. “This is completely wrong.”

He added: “The Madhya Pradesh police arrested Bajrang Dal [member] and BJP IT cell office-bearer on charges of spying for ISI after taking money. I have levelled this charge and stick to it. Why don’t channels ask this question to the BJP?”

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta backed Singh’s comments and said the BJP should make its stand clear on the “many people linked with right wing who were caught by anti-terrorism agencies”, according to the Hindustan Times.

Several BJP and Bajrang Dal leaders, however, criticised Digvijaya Singh. Bajrang Dal National Convener Sohan Solanki said they would file an FIR against Singh for his defamatory statement. “Also, by saying that non-Muslims are more involved in espionage than Muslims he has insulted 125 crore people of India,” Solanki said, adding that the Congress leader had lost credibility as a politician.

“That’s why he makes such absurd statements to appear to be relevant in politics,” Solanki added. “It’s same Digvijaya Singh who called Osama Bin Laden as Laden ji and Hafiz Saeed as Saeed Saheb. It’s he who coined the slogans of Hindu and saffron terror.”

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Singh makes such “controversial statements to stay in news”, according to ANI. “He and his leaders speak Pakistan’s language,” Chouhan said. “Pakistan quotes Rahul Gandhi. As far as BJP-RSS is concerned, the entire world, entire country knows their patriotism.”

Chouhan was referring to a letter written by Pakistan to several United Nations officials about the Kashmir matter criticising India. It had used statements not only by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but also BJP leaders such as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and MLA Vikram Saini.

