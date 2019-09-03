British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday lost his working parliamentary majority before the Brexit vote after Conservative MP Phillip Lee switched sides to the pro-European Union side of the Liberal Democrats. Johnson had promised to leave the European Union on October 31 with or without a deal, but several leaders across party lines united against it.

“The Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce that Bracknell MP Phillip Lee has joined the party,” the party said in a statement.

In a letter to Johnson, Lee resigned from his membership in the Conservative Party. “After a great deal of thought, I have reached the conclusion that it is no longer possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament,” the leader tweeted.

Lee took a seat on the side of the Opposition members as the prime minister addressed the House of Commons. Several members of Opposition parties also submitted a motion for emergency deliberations to Commons Speaker John Bercow. If they are successful, they will attempt to push a bill that would force Johnson to ask for the Brexit to be delayed until January 31 unless the MPs support a new deal or vote in favour of a no-deal by October 19, according to BBC.

This was the moment Boris Johnson lost his majority in parliament https://t.co/j9uMkLTaQl pic.twitter.com/l9dwkIIzUi — The Independent (@Independent) September 3, 2019

